Feedlot Forum Returns

Feedlot Forum, the premier extension program for the cattle feeding industry, is back and in-person Jan. 18, 2022, at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center.

Feedlot Forum will focus on the latest emerging trends in beef feedlots. Cattle feeders should come prepared to participate and discover how to stay competitive in the beef industry, according to Beth Doran, Iowa State University extension beef specialist.

“With a full lineup of nationally-known speakers, Feedlot Forum 2022 is designed to benefit the cattle feeder, and anyone involved or interested in beef feedlots and feeding cattle will find value in the program,” Doran said. “It’s a grassroots effort of the Lyon, Sioux and Plymouth County Cattlemen’s Associations, ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Center.”

The forum will open with Marvin Hammond, Elanco technical specialist, providing a “hands-on” session featuring proper implanting. Hammond will watch participants place an implant in provided cattle ears and comment on how they might improve their technique.

Dan Thomson, Iowa State animal science faculty member and presenter on Doc Talk, is also on the morning schedule and will talk about the walk toward traceable beef and its importance to the beef industry.

“The afternoon session’s topics and speakers will be just as powerful,” Doran said.

Chase DeCoite, director of animal health with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will lead the afternoon program by talking about the importance of the newly adopted U.S. Cattle Industry Feedyard Audit, and Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist at Iowa State, will round out the day with a beef market outlook.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to hear updates from the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Beef Center and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, plus peruse a trade show featuring 24 agri-businesses with new services and products to support cattle feeding.

The registration fee is $25 per adult or $10 per student and can be completed online at https://go.iastate.edu/ZKECIJ on or before Jan. 10.

For more information, contact Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu