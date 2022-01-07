Naig Addresses Area Agricultural Issues

While many of the state’s leaders are crowing over income tax reforms, they’ll propose in the legislative session that will open next week, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says lower taxes would certainly benefit area farmers, but that’s far from his only priority.

The state ag department is also working on efforts to expand agricultural markets and to protect the mainstay markets that are driving the state’s economy.

Naig says much of the heavy lifting has been done on water quality and the state’s initiative, but they will continue to build on water and soil conservation efforts and rewarding producers for climate-smart practices.

The 2022 Iowa legislative session opens Monday.