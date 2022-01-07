Hancock County Board to Meet With Summit Carbon Solutions

The public will again have a turn to meet with representatives of a firm that want to bury a carbon pipeline through part of Hancock County. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors have scheduled a meeting with representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday at 1 pm in the Law Enforcement Center basement.

The pipeline project extends across five states. In Iowa, 30 counties are involved. Hancock County residents were less than receptive to the idea in a previous meeting in the same location. Concerns were raised about destruction of drainage systems, cropland, and secondary roads where the heavy construction equipment would be used. When asked about leakage of the carbon from piping, representatives were quick to state that the leak would not cause harm and would be dealt with quickly.

The meeting is open to the public and additional concerns will be addressed by company representatives.