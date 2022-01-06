Crime & PoliceNews
St. Ansgar Man Enters Guilty Plea for His Role in Jan. 6 U. S. Capitol Incident
A federal prosecutor says 51-year-old Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and his 26-year-old son Daniel, who’s from Austin, Minnesota, climbed through a broken window to get into the Capitol. They were near the front of a crowd that rushed a line of Capitol Police, allowing more intruders into the Capitol Rotunda. Each of the Johnsons has pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder. It’s a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years, but several media outlets report it’s expected they’ll be sentenced to six months or less. The elder Johnson is one of six Iowans who’ve been charged with participating the Capitol incident.