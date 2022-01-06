No. 12 Iowa State women down No. 23 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 12 Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) improved to 2-0 in league action with an 81-71 win at No. 23 Oklahoma (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), snapping the Sooners nine-game win streak. It was the Sooners who started hot, rattling off an 8-0 run before Ashley Joens got the Cyclones on the board, knocking down a pair of freebies. From there, the Cyclones would string together a 10-2 run to even the score (10-10), capped by a 3-pointer by Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw with 5:37 to go in the first quarter. After a 7-0 OU run to give the Sooners a 17-10 lead, five different Cyclones would score to close out the quarter, trailing Oklahoma by just one, 21-20.

Iowa State would later take control of the game out of the locker room and hold on.

Iowa State’s win marked the first road win of the season over a ranked opponent and the Cyclones’ second win over a Top-25 team. Ashley Joens tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 39th career double-double, as Beatriz Jordão set a new season-high with 15 points while pulling in six boards.