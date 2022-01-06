No. 11 Iowa State men survive No. 25 Texas Tech

It wasn’t pretty for the Iowa State Men’s basketball team when they hosted the 25th ranked Red Raiders inside Hilton on Wednesday night, a game you heard on KIOW 107.3.

Izaiah Brockington made a four-point play with 1:52 left to propel the Cyclones to the win, 51-47. Brockington’s fall-away 3-pointer came moments after Texas Tech took a 42-40 lead. The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through. The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for an unconventional play. He made the free-throw and put the Cyclones out front 44-42.

Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds. Aljaz Kunc added 13 points. Davion Warren paced the Red Raiders with 12 points.