HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sixth IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Newell-Fonda
|
9-1
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Garrigan
|
8-3
|
2
|
3
|
Exira-EHK
|
8-0
|
3
|
4
|
Springville
|
12-0
|
4
|
5
|
North Linn
|
10-1
|
5
|
6
|
MMCRU
|
8-0
|
6
|
7
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
9-0
|
7
|
8
|
North Mahaska
|
8-1
|
8
|
9
|
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
|
7-0
|
9
|
10
|
Martensdale St. Mary’s
|
11-0
|
11
|
11
|
East Buchanan
|
7-2
|
10
|
12
|
Stanton
|
8-0
|
12
|
13
|
Westwood
|
10-1
|
13
|
14
|
Montezuma
|
8-2
|
14
|
15
|
Woodbine
|
6-1
|
15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
8-1
|
1
|
2
|
Denver
|
10-1
|
2
|
3
|
Central Lyon
|
9-1
|
3
|
4
|
Panorama
|
10-0
|
4
|
5
|
Treynor
|
10-1
|
6
|
6
|
West Hancock
|
8-2
|
8
|
7
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
8-3
|
7
|
8
|
Iowa City Regina
|
8-2
|
14
|
9
|
Jesup
|
8-2
|
15
|
10
|
South Central Calhoun
|
9-1
|
12
|
11
|
Mediapolis
|
9-0
|
13
|
12
|
Grundy Center
|
7-2
|
5
|
13
|
West Branch
|
7-2
|
9
|
14
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
8-2
|
11
|
15
|
Cascade
|
8-2
|
10
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
|
1
|
Unity Christian
|
8-1
|
1
|
|
2
|
West Lyon
|
9-0
|
2
|
|
3
|
Ballard
|
10-2
|
3
|
|
4
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
11-1
|
4
|
|
5
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
7-1
|
5
|
|
6
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
9-1
|
6
|
|
7
|
Clear Lake
|
5-1
|
7
|
|
8
|
Cherokee
|
8-2
|
8
|
|
9
|
West Liberty
|
7-2
|
9
|
|
10
|
Roland-Story
|
7-2
|
11
|
|
11
|
Davenport Assumption
|
6-4
|
10
|
|
12
|
West Marshall
|
10-1
|
13
|
|
13
|
Harlan
|
7-3
|
NR
|
|
14
|
Williamsburg
|
6-3
|
NR
|
|
15
|
Forest City
|
7-2
|
15
|
Dropped Out: Vinton-Shellsburg (12), West Burlington (14)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Glenwood
|
7-1
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Heelan
|
8-0
|
2
|
3
|
North Polk
|
10-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
7-3
|
6
|
5
|
Indianola
|
7-2
|
7
|
6
|
Grinnell
|
7-1
|
4
|
7
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
8-2
|
5
|
8
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
7-3
|
8
|
9
|
Pella
|
7-2
|
11
|
10
|
North Scott
|
7-3
|
12
|
11
|
Central DeWitt
|
6-3
|
9
|
12
|
Spencer
|
7-3
|
10
|
13
|
Keokuk
|
6-3
|
NR
|
14
|
Winterset
|
6-2
|
14
|
15
|
Norwalk
|
6-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Benton Community (13), Bondurant-Farrar (15)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
11-0
|
1
|
2
|
Iowa City High
|
8-0
|
2
|
3
|
Waterloo West
|
8-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dowling Catholic
|
10-0
|
4
|
5
|
Iowa City West
|
7-1
|
5
|
6
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
|
6-2
|
6
|
7
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
7-2
|
7
|
8
|
Ankeny
|
7-2
|
9
|
9
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
8-2
|
10
|
10
|
Cedar Falls
|
7-2
|
12
|
11
|
Pleasant Valley
|
8-1
|
13
|
12
|
Southeast Polk
|
5-4
|
8
|
13
|
Waukee Northwest
|
7-4
|
11
|
14
|
Linn-Mar
|
6-3
|
NR
|
15
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
|
6-4
|
14
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)