HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sixth IGHSAU Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 6, 2022
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Newell-Fonda
9-1
1
2
Bishop Garrigan
8-3
2
3
Exira-EHK
8-0
3
4
Springville
12-0
4
5
North Linn
10-1
5
6
MMCRU
8-0
6
7
Burlington Notre Dame
9-0
7
8
North Mahaska
8-1
8
9
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
7-0
9
10
Martensdale St. Mary’s
11-0
11
11
East Buchanan
7-2
10
12
Stanton
8-0
12
13
Westwood
10-1
13
14
Montezuma
8-2
14
15
Woodbine
6-1
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
8-1
1
2
Denver
10-1
2
3
Central Lyon
9-1
3
4
Panorama
10-0
4
5
Treynor
10-1
6
6
West Hancock
8-2
8
7
Sibley-Ocheyedan
8-3
7
8
Iowa City Regina
8-2
14
9
Jesup
8-2
15
10
South Central Calhoun
9-1
12
11
Mediapolis
9-0
13
12
Grundy Center
7-2
5
13
West Branch
7-2
9
14
Aplington-Parkersburg
8-2
11
15
Cascade
8-2
10
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
 
1
Unity Christian
8-1
1
2
West Lyon
9-0
2
3
Ballard
10-2
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
11-1
4
5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7-1
5
6
Center Point-Urbana
9-1
6
7
Clear Lake
5-1
7
8
Cherokee
8-2
8
9
West Liberty
7-2
9
10
Roland-Story
7-2
11
11
Davenport Assumption
6-4
10
12
West Marshall
10-1
13
13
Harlan
7-3
NR
14
Williamsburg
6-3
NR
15
Forest City
7-2
15
 
Dropped Out: Vinton-Shellsburg (12), West Burlington (14)
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Glenwood
7-1
1
2
Bishop Heelan
8-0
2
3
North Polk
10-1
3
4
Dallas Center-Grimes
7-3
6
5
Indianola
7-2
7
6
Grinnell
7-1
4
7
Waverly-Shell Rock
8-2
5
8
Cedar Rapids Xavier
7-3
8
9
Pella
7-2
11
10
North Scott
7-3
12
11
Central DeWitt
6-3
9
12
Spencer
7-3
10
13
Keokuk
6-3
NR
14
Winterset
6-2
14
15
Norwalk
6-3
NR
 
Dropped Out: Benton Community (13), Bondurant-Farrar (15)
 
 
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
11-0
1
2
Iowa City High
8-0
2
3
Waterloo West
8-1
3
4
Dowling Catholic
10-0
4
5
Iowa City West
7-1
5
6
Des Moines Roosevelt
6-2
6
7
Ankeny Centennial
7-2
7
8
Ankeny
7-2
9
9
West Des Moines Valley
8-2
10
10
Cedar Falls
7-2
12
11
Pleasant Valley
8-1
13
12
Southeast Polk
5-4
8
13
Waukee Northwest
7-4
11
14
Linn-Mar
6-3
NR
15
Cedar Rapids Washington
6-4
14
 
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)
