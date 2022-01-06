Ernst Weighs in on the January 6th Event

Several events took place to recognize the incident of January 6th on the U. S. Capitol Building. Senator Joni Ernst says her view on the attack hasn’t changed.

Ernst says they have to forget about politics and do their job.

Ernst says it’s time to move forward.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion issued a written statement on the one-year anniversary, calling the violence that day horrific and thanking Capitol Police for their bravery. Hinson says those who broke the law on January 6th should be prosecuted and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.