United Way of North Central Iowa Application for Community Impact Funding Available

The United Way of North Central Iowa announced the release of the 2022 Community Impact Funding Letter of Intent for Nonprofit human services programs providing services in the United Way of North Central Iowa Region.

CEO for the region Jen Arends explained that the grant process is now open.

The grant process is open to a specific set of non-profit groups according to Arends.

Arends hopes that these groups will step forward and apply in order to hopefully create additional revenue streams to help in their efforts. Those who need to find out more or get a better understanding of the application and grant process can get in touch with Arends.

For application information please visit http://www.unitedwaynci.org/funding. Information requests or questions can be directed to Jen Arends, CEO, at jen@unitedwaynci.org or by phone at 641-423-1774.