Grassley Supports Combatting Meatpacking Anticompetitive Practices

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding Biden Administration efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to $800 million in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. Grassley says his response to the move is “Hallelujah.”

Grassley says he fully supports administration efforts to bring fair prices to both producers and consumers, though he recognizes it will also take legislation. Grassley says he has a bi-partisan bill in the works.

If the administration wants a solution for small producers and for consumers, Grassley says the president should endorse the bill and lobby for its swift passage.