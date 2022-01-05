AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Ernst Supports Biden Action on Meatpacking Practices

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: January 5, 2022
U. S. Senator Joni Ernst

Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, says she is happy to see the Biden Administration take action to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry.

Ernst, who is from Red Oak, is hoping this leads to some good results.

Ernst supports Senator Chuck Grassley’s cattle price bill. She says this reform isn’t just for cattle producers and farmers.

Ernst says inflation has impacted the dollar and our ability to purchase good, wholesome food, and supporting agriculture is key to making sure we have a good supply.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: January 5, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button