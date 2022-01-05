Ernst Supports Biden Action on Meatpacking Practices

Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, says she is happy to see the Biden Administration take action to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry.

Ernst, who is from Red Oak, is hoping this leads to some good results.

Ernst supports Senator Chuck Grassley’s cattle price bill. She says this reform isn’t just for cattle producers and farmers.

Ernst says inflation has impacted the dollar and our ability to purchase good, wholesome food, and supporting agriculture is key to making sure we have a good supply.