Darlene (Franzen) Weiland, 84, of Britt passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2022 at West View Care Center in Britt.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

