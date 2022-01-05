Britt Water Project Receives a Needed Monetary Boost

Governor Reynolds announced that the communities of Adel, Auburn, Boone, Britt, Carlisle, Chariton, Winneshiek County – Festina, Grandview, Hartford, Indianola, Lake Park, McGregor, Mount Ayr, Perry, Treynor and Wheatland have been awarded a total of $6.2 million in grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Governor Reynolds in January 2018.

Britt will use the money towards its water project which involves a new tower, and water treatment facilities. Mayor Ryan Arndorfer is very happy that this grant money has come through.

Construction has already begun on the project with the erecting of a new water tower. The project itself can use the infusion of money as the grant won’t cover everything.

Work has yet to begin on the water treatment facility with still much to be put in place according to Arndofer.

When the work is completed in 2023, there will be a marked difference on the quality of the water from the tap.

The total estimated cost to build the new facility is $9,028,500. The grant will cover $500,000 of that cost.