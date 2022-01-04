West Hancock, Hampton-Dumont-CAL split Monday night

The West Hancock and Hampton-Dumont-CAL basketball teams met on Monday night after returning from the holiday break. It was a good test for the West Hancock girls basketball team facing an HD-CAL squad recently ranked in Class 3A. The Eagles were able to pass the test, pushing past HD-CAL 43-28.

On the other hand, the West Hancock boys fell to the Bulldogs on the road 57-40, and they will look to get back on track tonight when they play a struggling Belmond-Klemme team.

Both games were live on KHAM and KIOW.com.