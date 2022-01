Shirley M. (Hackbarth) Southard, 87, of Clarion passed away peacefully on Friday morning, December 31, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond suffering complications of COVID.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Clarion Church of Christ.

