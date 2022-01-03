BusinessNews

United Way of North Central Iowa Application for Community Impact Funding Available

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 mins agoLast Updated: January 3, 2022

The United Way of North Central Iowa announced the release of the 2022 Community Impact Funding
Letter of Intent for Nonprofit human services programs providing services in the United Way of North
Central Iowa Region. For application information please visit http://www.unitedwaynci.org/funding.
Information requests or questions can be directed to Jen Arends, CEO, at jen@unitedwaynci.org or by
phone at 641-423-1774.

