Alzheimer’s Association Offers Free Winter Education Series for Local Residents

The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is offering a free virtual education series to kick-off the new year. The programs are available to help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible. The topics covered will range from what changes to expect from your loved one in the different stages of the disease to legal and financial issues to consider to new advancements in Alzheimer’s research.

Each virtual education program will be held over Zoom and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through an Alzheimer’s journey. The schedule of programs includes:

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Early Stage – January 12, 2022, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

To learn more and register for any of these programs, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Programs Event Calendar or contact Megan Pedersen at 563.293.8058 or mepedersen@alz.org.

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 66,000 in Iowa. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends are serving as caregivers, including 73,000 in Iowa.