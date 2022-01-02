The Local Farmer Profiles Haven’t Really Changed

The latest Iowa State University Extension survey showed the price of farmland was up 29%, but the local landowner profile has not changed very much. ISU Professor Wendong Zhang oversees the survey.

He says the type of area seller hasn’t changed very much either.

One thing hasn’t changed, Zhang says those who own farmland in Iowa keep it.

Inflation has been an issue that’s hit a lot of areas, but he says it’s not major for farmland.