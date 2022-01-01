Rita (Robbins) Christians, 66, of Belmond, IA, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Belmond, IA.

Public Mass of Christian Burial be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 10:30 am, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Belmond, IA. Father Jerry Blake will be officiating.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 5-7 PM and also on Wednesday from 930-1030 am the church on Wednesday. There will be a Parish Rosary at 415 PM Tuesday at the church and a Christian Vigil Prayer service following the Rosary prior to the visitation.

A family burial will take place at the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery near Belmond later.

Memorials may be given in Rita’s memory to the family or the donor’s wishes.

Andrews Funeral Home of Belmond