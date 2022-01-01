First Hike Scheduled at Pilot Knob State Park

Across the state, a number of hikes are scheduled for today that are part of the First Hikes Program put together by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Several of these have been cancelled because of the inclement weather the state is receiving. Here in the area, Pilot Knob State Park will hold its first hike program beginning at the warming house located in the park at 2148 340th Street.

Hikers can choose a 1-mile paved trail, or a 3-mile or 6-mile moderate to difficult trail. Friends of Pilot Knob will provide s’mores and hot chocolate. Dress for the weather. The hike will begin at 1 pm. Those who would like more information are encouraged to email : Pilot_Knob@dnr.iowa.gov and/or friendsofpilotknob@gmail.com.