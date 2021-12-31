Weather Will Be Dangerous on New Year’s

The year will conclude with some of the coldest temperatures of the season over the New Year’s weekend. Along with it, travelers and revelers will be out in potentially dangerous conditions. Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington has some advice for those who brave the sub-zero conditions on Friday night.

Those who are traveling by vehicle to attend family or friend’s celebrations should have an emergency kit in the car ready to go in case of a breakdown.

Make sure cell phones are changed up or have a charger with you in the car. Emergency personnel agree that this is the best way to communicate about your emergency with the appropriate personnel.