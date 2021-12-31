Forest City School Board to Discuss OSHA Mandates

The Forest City Community School Board will have to make a choice in the new year and it has only one option, comply. On Monday, January 3rd at 6pm, the board must take up an OSHA mandate that businesses and organizations with over 100 employees must have vaccination protocols in place. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained.

According to the mandate which is being challenged at the Supreme Court level, all employees must comply with vaccination requirements either through testing or vaccination.

Decisions will still have to be made on whether the school district or the employee will have to pay for the weekly testing.

If the courts decide that the mandate is unconstitutional and repeal them, the Forest City School Board will have even more decisions to make according to Lehmann.

The school board will meet in the district headquarters.