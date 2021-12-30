Waldorf men and women fall in return from break
The Waldorf women’s basketball team returned from the holiday break by hosting Doane, who beat the Warriors by 27 in November. Waldorf showed signs of improvement and trailed by only eight points at halftime. Doane made a run to start the second-half, and a late Waldorf charge came up short. Waldorf hit back-to-back three-pointers with less than two minutes remaining to cut the Doane lead from 13 to seven, but after a couple of stops, the Warriors were unable to claw any closer, and Doane sealed the game with free throws and won 68-56.
WALDORF 6-7
Lizzie Garza 16 points
Tina Lair-VanMeter 12 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks
DOANE 8-7
Mak Hatcliff 28 points, seven rebounds
Ashley Teten 11 points
Olivia Nall 10
Last night, the Waldorf men traveled to Sioux City to take on Briar Cliff University. After Waldorf got off to a good start with former Lake Mills standout Chett Helming knocking down a three to open the game, the rest belonged to the Chargers. BC went on a 9-0 run to take the lead and never looked back. They went to the locker room leading 48-23 and outscored Waldorf 42-36 in the second half to win 90-59. The Cliff used a nearly 60 percent shooting night behind the arch to power the victory; they were 13-23.
WALDORF 3-10
Tyree’on Johnson 12 points, seven rebounds
Lorenzo Smith 12 points
BRIAR CLIFF 8-6
Kyle Boearhave 15 points
Conner Groves 15 points, 5-5 from three-point range
Quinn Vesey 13 points
Note: Some of the stats and information are used courtesy of Briar Cliff’s sports information department.