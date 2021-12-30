Iowa State’s late comeback falls short in Cheez-It Bowl

A bad third quarter proved costly for Iowa State in a loss at the Cheez-It Bowl. Clemson scored on a pick-six to build a 20-3 lead and held off a late Cyclones come back for a 20-13 victory. ISU coach Matt Campbell says it was a great effort but just too many mistakes to overcome.

It was the final game for a senior class that campbell says built the foundation for the program.

Several key players closed their careers but campbell feels the future of the program is bright.

DJ Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards, and coach Dabo Swinney picked up win 150 for Clemson.