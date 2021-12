Coralville – Kenneth Ray Sharp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness. Sharp was 54 years old at the time of his death.

Sharp had been serving a life sentence for the crime of Kidnapping 1st Degree from Cerro Gordo County. His sentence began on December 21, 1995.