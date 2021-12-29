New Year’s Gala Planned at Waldorf University

The countdown is on for New Year’s Eve in Forest City. A New Year’s Gala will take place at the Waldorf University Atrium on Friday night. Liz Thompson is helping to organize this north Iowa tradition and explained the inspiration behind it.

The event will start with a dinner which will be served in the Atrium and according to Thompson, it is a meal fit for the celebration.

Music will fill the air during dinner and afterwards according to Thompson.

Tickets are very limited and can purchased in a couple of different ways.

The number again is (641) 585-0005.