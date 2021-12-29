Iowa State set to play in Cheez-It Bowl

A season that began with high expectations can end with a big victory tonight when Iowa State plays Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. It brings to a close a season that saw the Cyclones open with a top ten national ranking and then stumbled to a 7-5 season record.

That’s tight end. Chase Allen and the other seniors have seen the program rise from a 3-9 record in Matt Campbell’s first season as head coach.

After winning the Fiesta Bowl last season, a win today would be the first time Iowa State has won back-to-back bowl games.

Clemson seeks its 11th consecutive 10-win season to join Florida State and Alabama as the only schools to reach double-digit victories in at least 11 straight seasons. Clemson had a streak of reaching the College Football Playoffs in six consecutive seasons after going 9-3 this year. The run included national championships in 2016 and 2018. The Tigers ended the regular season ninth-best nationally in total defense, while Iowa State was 10th.

Kickoff in Camping World Stadium is 4:45 PM Iowa time, and the pregame show can be heard starting at 2:30 PM on KIOW – North Iowa’s home for the Iowa State Cyclones.