Wright County COVID Cases Leveling Off

Wright County has seen its share of COVID-19 cases. Wright County Public Health Director Sandy McGrath reported to the Wright County Board of Supervisors the number of past and present cases in the county

Wright County’s vaccination rate is 54.5%. According to McGrath, Wright County residents can obtain a COVID Testing Kit at the Public Health Department.

While COVID has been a major area of concern, another virus is quietly making the rounds.

No Omicron cases have been reported in the area counties, but at least 10, the closest being Black Hawk County, have reported the illness.