State Recognition Meeting Planned at Worth County 4H

Worth County 4H members are preparing for a state recognition meeting according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

The meeting will begin Thursday at 11 am and according to Johnson, the meeting is open to 4H members.

Past Worth County 4H State winners will be on hand to give advice and tips on how to put together a potential winning project, how to apply for state awards and recognition trips to Atlanta. Those who have questions can call Johnson at (641) 324-1531.