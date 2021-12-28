Julie Haugen

JULIE A. HAUGEN

GARNER – Julie A. Haugen, 59, of Garner passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner VFW.

