Winnebago Board to Review New Precinct Mapping

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am with a discussion on COVID-19 policies. The board may concern themselves the current state of infections in the county along with the current vaccination rate.

The board will hold a 9:30 am public hearing on the new precinct boundaries along with a first reading of Ordinance 42 which outlines the reset boundaries. The board will hear any comments from the public about the changes. They will also approve agreements with Lake Mills and Forest City concerning mutual precinct boundaries. Another agreement will be reviewed and possibly approved for a new precinct boundary between Forest City and the county after an error was found with the U. S. Census Bureau on the city and county boundary.

The board may move forward after the public hearing and approve Ordinance 42 by waiving the second and third readings.

The board will hear from Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders concerning secondary road matters, the purchase of new equipment, and any future projects.

The roof project on the Winnebago County Courthouse is complete and the board will consider signing an agreement to the effect with Randall Construction. The board will consider a third installment payment to the roofers for the work that has been completed.