Hancock County Board to Discuss New Precinct Boundaries

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will occupy most of their time in their Monday morning meeting discussing and setting precinct boundaries. The meeting will begin at 9 am in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.

The board will open the meeting with a public forum where residents of Hancock County can voice their opinion on a subject pertaining to the county. The board may not be able to act on the issue since it may not be on the agenda, but it can be placed on future agendas for discussion and action.

The business of redistricting precincts will then take over the meeting. First, the board will hold a public hearing on the matter and take a first reading on Ordinance 17 which re-establishes election precinct boundaries in Hancock County. The public is invited to express their opinions on the new boundary structure during the hearing.

After closing the meeting, the board may waive the other two required readings and pass the ordinance. The board must then consider mutual boundaries between the county and the cities of Garner, Britt, and Forest City. This action keeps the county respecting the borders of these cities during the election process.

The supervisors will also learn of any new or completed drainage projects. They may discuss newly found issues that may warrant future attention.