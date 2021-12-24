Take it Easy on the Seasonal Comfort Foods

Some folks are learning the hard way that overindulging in their favorite seasonal comfort foods can be a recipe for heartburn. Dr. Michael Kreines, a gastroenterologist, says if you ate or drank too much at a holiday or family gathering, you may have been left with that painful, burning sensation in your chest or throat.

Studies show more than one in four Iowans suffer from heartburn or acid reflux at least once a week. If it’s two or more days a week, that’s considered “frequent” heartburn. He says Iowans in that category -can- find relief.

Some brand names include: Prevacid, Nexium, Prilosec and Zegerid. For more information, visit KnowYourOTCs.org.