Santas Journey Begins

For those children both young and young at heart, the great voyage has begun for Santa. He now travels to Fiji and nearby nations as midnight has come to their borders. He will continue on his trek for the next 24 hours traveling from pole to pole and back again as he travels through each time zone.

Those who want to track his adventure around the world can do so by going to www.noradsanta.org. This annual monitoring has become a popular favorite especially among children who want to know how close he is.