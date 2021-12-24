Careful With Who You Donate To This Year

It’s the season of giving and many area residents are wanting to make charitable contributions before the calendar year runs out, out of generosity and for the tax benefits. As you decide who should get a check, Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau is encouraging us to do our homework to avoid being ripped off.

If you have any doubts, Vang says to do your research to ensure a charity is on the up and up, and don’t donate right away to anyone who calls.

If you think you’ve been scammed, go to the BBB’s scam tracker and report it. bbb.org