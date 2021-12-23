Perry A. Gross, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. East, Leland, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

A visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Monday, December 27, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Leland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Leland, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685