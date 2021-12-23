Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Fifth Set of Girls Basketball Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal13 seconds agoLast Updated: December 23, 2021
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Newell-Fonda
8-1
1
2
Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
7-3
2
3
Exira-EHK
6-0
3
4
Springville
11-0
4
5
North Linn
9-1
5
6
MMCRU
6-0
6
7
Burlington Notre Dame
8-0
7
8
North Mahaska
8-1
8
9
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
6-0
9
10
East Buchanan
7-1
10
11
Martensdale St. Mary’s
10-0
NR
12
Stanton
7-0
12
13
Westwood
8-1
14
14
Montezuma
7-2
11
15
Woodbine
6-0
15
 
Dropped Out: Central Elkader (13)
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
8-1
1
2
Denver
9-1
3
3
Central Lyon
7-1
4
4
Panorama
9-0
5
5
Grundy Center
7-1
2
6
Treynor
9-1
11
7
Sibley-Ocheyedan
7-2
6
8
West Hancock – TIC West
6-2
7
9
West Branch
6-1
9
10
Cascade
8-1
12
11
Aplington-Parkersburg
7-1
13
12
South Central Calhoun
8-1
8
13
Mediapolis
8-0
15
14
Iowa City Regina
7-2
NR
15
Jesup
6-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (10), North Union (14)
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Unity Christian
8-1
1
2
West Lyon
8-0
2
3
Ballard
9-1
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
10-0
4
5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7-0
6
6
Center Point-Urbana
9-1
5
7
Clear Lake – NCC
5-1
7
8
Cherokee
7-2
10
9
West Liberty
6-2
8
10
Davenport Assumption
6-3
13
11
Roland-Story
6-2
11
12
Vinton-Shellsburg
7-3
12
13
West Marshall
8-1
9
14
West Burlington
7-1
NR
15
Forest City – TIC West 
7-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: Pocahontas Area (14), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Glenwood
7-1
1
2
Bishop Heelan
8-0
2
3
North Polk
9-1
5
4
Grinnell
7-0
6
5
Waverly-Shell Rock
7-1
7
6
Dallas Center-Grimes
6-3
8
7
Indianola
6-2
4
8
Cedar Rapids Xavier
7-2
10
9
Central DeWitt
6-2
3
10
Spencer
7-2
11
11
Pella
6-2
14
12
North Scott
6-3
9
13
Benton Community
7-2
15
14
Winterset
6-2
13
15
Bondurant-Farrar
6-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Carlisle (12)
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
10-0
1
2
Iowa City High
7-0
2
3
Waterloo West
7-1
3
4
Dowling Catholic
9-0
6
5
Iowa City West
6-1
4
6
Des Moines Roosevelt
5-2
8
7
Ankeny Centennial
6-2
5
8
Southeast Polk
5-3
7
9
Ankeny
6-2
15
10
West Des Moines Valley
7-2
12
11
Waukee Nothwest
6-3
10
12
Cedar Falls
6-2
9
13
Pleasant Valley
7-1
13
14
Cedar Rapids Washington
6-3
11
15
Sioux City East
6-3
NR
 
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal13 seconds agoLast Updated: December 23, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button