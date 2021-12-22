Marge M. Schleusner, 92, of Garner died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Rehabilitation

Center of Belmond.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 24, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in

Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral

Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church

with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour

prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

