HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from last night

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: December 22, 2021
IGHSAU/IHSAA

GIRLS

KIOW – Forest City 53 Belmond-Klemme 39

Lake Mills Stream – #12 Class 2A  61 Lake Mills 38

GHV 52 Eagle Grove 7

#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 78 North Iowa 24

#7 3A Clear Lake 50 Iowa Falls Alden 17

Saint Ansgar 63 Rockford 19

Osage 52 West Fork 46

Northwood-Kensett 36 Central Springs 32

BCLUW 48 North Butler 22

BOYS

KIOW – Forest City 62 Belmond-Klemme 39

Lake Mills Stream Lake Mills 68 North Union 38

North Iowa 56 Bishop Garrigan 53

GHV 53 Eagle Grove 33

Iowa Falls Alden 48 Clear Lake 45

Rockford 43 Saint Ansgar 38

Osage 72 West Fork 67

Northwood-Kensett 79 Central Springs 69

North Butler 76 BCLUW 37

 

