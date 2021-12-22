Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from last night
GIRLS
KIOW – Forest City 53 Belmond-Klemme 39
Lake Mills Stream – #12 Class 2A 61 Lake Mills 38
GHV 52 Eagle Grove 7
#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 78 North Iowa 24
#7 3A Clear Lake 50 Iowa Falls Alden 17
Saint Ansgar 63 Rockford 19
Osage 52 West Fork 46
Northwood-Kensett 36 Central Springs 32
BCLUW 48 North Butler 22
BOYS
KIOW – Forest City 62 Belmond-Klemme 39
Lake Mills Stream Lake Mills 68 North Union 38
North Iowa 56 Bishop Garrigan 53
GHV 53 Eagle Grove 33
Iowa Falls Alden 48 Clear Lake 45
Rockford 43 Saint Ansgar 38
Osage 72 West Fork 67
Northwood-Kensett 79 Central Springs 69
North Butler 76 BCLUW 37