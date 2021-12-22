Grassley Nominates a Forest Citian to the U. S. Air Force Academy

Sen. Chuck Grassley nominated 33 Iowa students including Keevan Jones of Forest City to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies. Jones was nominated to the U. S. Air Force Academy.
“These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership and desire to serve are exceptional, and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces,” Grassley said. “The academies offer some of the best options for higher education as well as an outstanding way to serve our country. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans and I look forward to seeing all they accomplish in their future endeavors.”
Each year, Grassley has the opportunity as a U.S. senator to nominate current and future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states’ representation in Congress.
Grassley encourages Iowa students to consider applying to more than one service academy due to the highly competitive nature of admissions. Iowa members serving in the U.S. House of Representatives make nominations in addition to both of Iowa’s U.S. senators. Students may receive more than one nomination.
Students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Early application is encouraged. The academies select students based on the number of vacancies available for the next school year.
Traditionally, the high quality of Iowa nominees results in several Iowa students being offered admission to attend each of the service academies. These students then choose whether to attend the academy.
Grassley’s nominees for the 2022 – 2023 school year include:
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Dustin Bohren – L e Claire
William Klabunde – Waterloo
Jayden Krehbiel – Elkhart
Anthony Lee – Cedar Rapids
Hunter Norris – Des Moines
Zach Olson – Ankeny
Jacob Pipho – Decorah
Kohen Rankin – Hull
Claire Wiese – Dyersville
U.S. Air Force Academy
Charles Bell – Altoona
Alizia Frieze – Council Bluffs
Curtis Johnson – Indianola
Anna Larson – Johnston
Keevan Jones – Forest City
Jackson Mace-Maynard – Newton
Noah Mitvalsky – Bettendorf
Caleb Shenouda – Clive
Madison Villanueva – Spirit Lake
Jake Wiersma – Urbandale
U.S. Naval Academy
Boaz Abramof – Iowa City
Maximillian Crist – Toddville
Sam Covill – Urbandale
Jackson Dietzenbach – Des Moines
McCallaster Foley – Alden
Grant Kimball – Norwalk
Anastasia Nguyen – Davenport
Elizabeth Peters – Iowa City
Kile Rottinghaus – Jesup
Hunter Shook – Coralville
U.S. Merchant Marine
Sam Covill – Urbandale
Margaret Gorman – Springville
Jayden Krehbiel – Elkhart
Aaron Maguire – Ames
Shea Parkis – Carroll
Hunter Shook – Coralville
Claire Wiese – Dyersville