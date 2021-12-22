Ernst Nominates Iowa Students for America’s Service Academies

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today nominated Iowa students from across the state to the United States’ Service Academies.

“As a mother of a West Point cadet and a company commander who served over 23 years in uniform, one of the Senate duties I enjoy most each year is nominating outstanding Iowa students, and America’s future leaders, to our nation’s Service Academies,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “Every single one of this year’s bright applicants have demonstrated their skill and hard work, and I’m so pleased to support them as they take the next step in their journey and begin down the path of serving our nation.”

Below are the Iowa students who were nominated by Senator Ernst to attend U.S. Service Academies for the Class of 2026:

United States Air Force Academy

· Elijah Brinkley, Mason City

· Crystal Castellano, Des Moines

· Nicholas Dietzenbach, Cresco

· Grant Kimball, Norwalk

· William Klabunde, Waterloo

· Anthony Lee, Cedar Rapids

· Jackson Maddox, Ankeny

· Cainan Murra, Bondurant

· Cole Norris, Des Moines

· Morgan Svec, Cumming

United States Military Academy

· Charles Bell, Altoona

· Margaret Gorman, Springville

· Paxton Huemiller, Algona

· Jackson Mace-Maynard, Newton

· Joseph Olesen, Hiawatha

· Zachariah Olson, Ankeny

· Kohen Rankin, Hull

· Caleb Shenouda, Clive

· Ty Trotter, Ames

· Sebastian Vasquez, Red Oak

United States Naval Academy

· Michael Davis, Treynor

· Annamaria Dimon, Urbandale

· Dylan Farrell, Ankeny

· Alizia Frieze, Council Bluffs

· Anna Larson, Johnston

· Kyra Parrott, Grinnell

· Jacob Pipho, Decorah

· Tyler Shelton, Harlan

· Jake Wiersma, Urbandale

· Claire Wiese, Dyersville

United States Merchant Marine Academy

· Sam Covill, Urbandale

· Margaret Gorman, Springville

· Jayden Krehbiel, Elkhart

· Aaron Maguire, Ames

· Hunter Shook, Coralville

· Claire Wiese, Dyersville

Every year, Ernst nominates Iowa students to America’s Service Academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for students to apply. To learn more about the service academy nomination process, click here.