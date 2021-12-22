21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 16

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a wrestler from Forest City high school.

Hayden Hoffmeyer had a great weekend at the North Polk tournament for the Indians. After receiving the third overall seed, he beat Nathan Stout of Waukee Northwest by fall in 0:46. He won over the second overall seed in the semifinals, Will Emmons of Carlisle, by an 8-4 decision. He closed the tournament with the championship after beating the top overall seed, William Herselius of North Polk, 10-5.

Hoffmeyer is currently 14-5 on the season, with seven wins via pin.