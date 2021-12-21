Wright County Discusses Opioid Settlement

The rising crisis in opioid use in the United States is causing area counties to join in on an opioid settlement with the state of Iowa. The board considered Resolution 2021-34 involving a national opioid litigation settlement. They also discussed designating a representative to sign settlement documents.

According to Chairman and First District Supervisor Rick Rasmussen, the county needs to get behind this resolution.

Second District Supervisor Dean Kluss has done some research in the area and explained why there is a call to Iowa county governments to participate.

The board is moving forward with the resolution pending there are no stays issued by the courts to slow down the process.