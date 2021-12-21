Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss COVID Policies

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to review current COVID-19 policies and procedures. There has been an uptick in the number of cases within the county and the board must make a decision on how to proceed. One issue at hand is a letter from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates some procedures upon county employees. Since the county employs more than 100 people, there may be vaccination requirements and testing. The letter does not discuss natural immunity or other pressing topics that fall contrary to the vaccination and testing mandates. The board may be pressed into signing the letter in order to comply with federal requirements.

The board will also be asked to sign a letter that joins the county into a statewide push to join a settlement regarding opioids. If the county joins the settlement, they may be entitled to compensation in the future. All of this is contingent on judicial stays and rulings which may be ahead.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders concerning secondary roads. He will review any storm damage, needed repairs, or projects that may need to get done shortly. He will also present plans and specifications on the paving of A16 and R 74 in the near future. There may also be a bridge replacement project that may need consideration from the board.

The board will meet in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City beginning at 9am on Tuesday.