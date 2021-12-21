Farm Couple Getaways Return to Iowa in February

In order to help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on the farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or who just would like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.

The first getaway will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, 2022, at the Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah. The second getaway will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, 2022 at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Holstein.

The getaways run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend the program as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the event.

Past “Farm Couple Getaways” have proven to be beneficial. “They are a very productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful”, said Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.” Each getaway will consist of 10 farm couples and the extension facilitators.

Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis with registrations due two weeks prior to each session. Registration brochures for the various sites can be obtained from Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at jbentley@iastate.edu, or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County office, 563-382-2949. Dairy specialist Fred Hall can handle registrations at fredhall@iastate.edu or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office, 712-737-4230; and dairy specialist Larry Tranel is available at tranel@iastate.edu, or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office, 563-583-6496.

The “Farm Couple Getaways” statewide Gold sponsor is the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, with other local sponsors recognized at the local events. Brochures with registration forms are available: