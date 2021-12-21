News
Congratulations to Ruth Thill of Britt, our 2021 KIOW Christmas Cash Cube grand prize winner!
The 2021 KIOW Christmas Cash Cube promotion is over, and this year’s winner was the closest guess we’ve ever had! Ruth Thill of Britt guessed $888.00, just one dollar off the actual amount of $889.00! She gets a bunch of jingle for Christmas this year!
Thanks to our great sponsors for making this a Merry Christmas for Ruth!
McCloskey Appliance of Mason City and Garner
Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center
Hamilton Auto Body in Titonka
The Cobbler Shoppe in Britt
Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills
Custom Paint and Collision of Forest City
Hancock County Coop Oil in Garner
Realty One Group Black Diamond