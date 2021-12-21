Congratulations to Ruth Thill of Britt, our 2021 KIOW Christmas Cash Cube grand prize winner!

The 2021 KIOW Christmas Cash Cube promotion is over, and this year’s winner was the closest guess we’ve ever had! Ruth Thill of Britt guessed $888.00, just one dollar off the actual amount of $889.00! She gets a bunch of jingle for Christmas this year!

Thanks to our great sponsors for making this a Merry Christmas for Ruth!

McCloskey Appliance of Mason City and Garner

Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center

Hamilton Auto Body in Titonka

The Cobbler Shoppe in Britt

Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills

Custom Paint and Collision of Forest City

Hancock County Coop Oil in Garner

Realty One Group Black Diamond