Blood Drives are Ramping Up in the Area

Forest City and Lake Mills will be the site of two blood drives in the new year. The first will be on Friday January 7th from 1pm to 6pm at the Forest City Emergency Services Center. The drive is known as the Krystal Albertson Scholarship Blood Drive. Five days later on the 12th, the Lake Mills Community Blood Drive will take place at the Salem Lutheran Church between 1pm and 6pm.

Community Relations Coordinator Claire DeRoin says they normally are in need of “O” negative blood as anyone can receive it. But that’s not the case right now.

DeRoin says they will take any donor.

When you donate, you also will also receive the results of a COVID test and information on your COVID antibodies.

DeRoin also reminds everyone that the one thing that hasn’t changed recently, is that you still need to make an appointment to donate a pint. You can reach out to LifeServe at (800) 287-4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org