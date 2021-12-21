News
43rd Annual KIOW Festival of Christmas Concerts Schedule
|KIOW Festival of Christmas Concerts 2021
|Wednesday, December 22nd
|6:00 PM
|Forest City High School Band
|7:00 PM
|Northwood-Kensett High School Band and Vocal
|8:00 PM
|Clear Lake High School Vocal
|Thursday, December 23rd
|1:00 PM
|West Hancock Elementary School
|2:00 PM
|Lake Mills Middle School Band and Vocal
|3:00 PM
|Bishop Garrigan High School Vocal
|4:00 PM
|Forest City High School Vocal
|6:00 PM
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Band
|7:00 PM
|Algona High School Band and Vocal
|8:00 PM
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School Band and Vocal
|Friday, December 24th
|1:00 PM
|North Iowa Elementary School
|2:00 PM
|Forest City Middle School Band
|3:00 PM
|Lake Mills High School Band and Vocal
|4:00 PM
|North Iowa Middle School Band and Vocal
|5:00 PM
|Immanuel Lutheran Church Service
|6:00 PM
|FC United Methodist Church Service
|7:00 PM
|West Hancock Middle School Band/Vocal
|8:00 PM
|Christmas with Waldorf University
|Saturday, December 25th
|10:00 AM
|LuVerne Elementary
|11:00 AM
|Clear Lake High School Band
|1:00 PM
|Belmond-Klemme High School Band/Vocal
|2:00 PM
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Vocal
|3:00 PM
|North Iowa High School Band and Vocal
|4:00 PM
|Bishop Garrigan High School Band
|5:00 PM
|Lake Mills Elementary & 5-6 Band and Vocal
|6:00 PM
|Forest City Middle School Vocal
|7:00 PM
|West Hancock High School Band and Vocal
|8:00 PM
|Newman Catholic Hight School Band and Vocal