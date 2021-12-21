News

43rd Annual KIOW Festival of Christmas Concerts Schedule

Photo of Karl Wooldridge Karl Wooldridge1 min agoLast Updated: December 21, 2021

 

KIOW Festival of Christmas Concerts 2021
Wednesday, December 22nd
6:00 PM Forest City High School Band
7:00 PM Northwood-Kensett High School Band and Vocal
8:00 PM Clear Lake High School Vocal
Thursday, December 23rd
1:00 PM West Hancock Elementary School
2:00 PM Lake Mills Middle School Band and Vocal
3:00 PM Bishop Garrigan High School Vocal
4:00 PM Forest City High School Vocal
6:00 PM Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Band
7:00 PM Algona High School Band and Vocal
8:00 PM Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School Band and Vocal
Friday, December 24th
1:00 PM North Iowa Elementary School
2:00 PM Forest City Middle School Band
3:00 PM Lake Mills High School Band and Vocal
4:00 PM North Iowa Middle School Band and Vocal
5:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church Service
6:00 PM FC United Methodist Church Service
7:00 PM West Hancock Middle School Band/Vocal
8:00 PM Christmas with Waldorf University
Saturday, December 25th
10:00 AM LuVerne Elementary
11:00 AM Clear Lake High School Band
1:00 PM Belmond-Klemme High School Band/Vocal
2:00 PM Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Vocal
3:00 PM North Iowa High School Band and Vocal
4:00 PM Bishop Garrigan High School Band
5:00 PM Lake Mills Elementary & 5-6 Band and Vocal
6:00 PM Forest City Middle School Vocal
7:00 PM West Hancock High School Band and Vocal
8:00 PM Newman Catholic Hight School Band and Vocal
Photo of Karl Wooldridge Karl Wooldridge1 min agoLast Updated: December 21, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Karl Wooldridge

Karl Wooldridge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button