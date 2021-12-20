Wright County Experienced Damaged During the Area Storms

Many area cities and counties experienced damage during the recent derecho. Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons explained to the Wright County Board of Supervisors that county property experienced significant damage in many locations. He stated that his department completed 26 work orders related to damaged signs.

Road signs were not the only things in need of repair. According to Clemons, ditches were scenes of debris.

The clean-up process continues even today as crews are hard at work.

Clemons stated that he and his crew used the work orders to determine the path and strength of the derecho storms that passed through Wright County.

Wright County District 2 Supervisor Dean Kluss explained that the county landfill may become a popular site this week.

County crews and residents will be using the landfill throughout the week.