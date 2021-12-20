Crime & PoliceNews
Service Sentenced on Possession Charges
Gavin Service of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 20, 2021. Service was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Service was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.